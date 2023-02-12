A rendering of Cottages at the Cays resort.

Since 1962, the 34 miles of waterfront from Chula Vista up to National City and San Diego, over to Coronado and down to Imperial Beach has been stewarded as public land and protected for public access and economic activity.

As elected leaders from the cities that comprise the Port of San Diego, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that equitable, public access is thoughtfully pursued across the entire bayfront.

This duty to our constituents, the spirit of California’s Public Trust Policy, and the current San Diego Port Master Plan, compel us to urge the Board of Port Commissioners to study and consider all proposals that increase public access for all and create good paying jobs.

With only 34 miles of bayfront, it’s imperative that we as a region seek as many opportunities as possible to maximize potential of all properties on the water. One proposal that is slated for the board’s review in the coming weeks is the Cottages at the Cays located in the Coronado Cays community.

Cottages at the Cays is a 41-unit recreational vehicle cottages proposal that would transform a fenced-off and aging boatyard into a place with affordable overnight accommodations, increased public access, and public benefits to the community.

A new option for affordable overnight accommodations comes at a much-needed time when, according to Discover Coronado, the average rate for a hotel room in Coronado is $450 per night. Families of all economic background deserve an equal opportunity to enjoy public land and affordable overnight accommodations across the San Diego Bay.

We understand there may be concerns from the surrounding community on public safety, traffic, and infrastructure. We can all agree that it is a good thing to thoroughly study and understand proposals and potential impacts to understand facts.

The next step at the Port of San Diego, if approved by the Board of Port Commissioners, would be to advance this proposal into the official planning process. This is the time where further study and community engagement will be conducted to attempt to assuage outstanding concerns or questions with research and plans. It’s also important to note that a final approval of the proposal would still be required at a future date.

It is disappointing that some today have used charged and upsetting language about keeping people from outside the Coronado Cays community out of their neighborhood. We gladly welcome all into our communities and cannot let an opportunity for fair, public access on public land on the bayfront pass us by.

We urge the Board of Port Commissioners to continue stewarding public access and economic development on our waterfront.

Matthew Lebya-Gonzalez is mayor pro tempore of Imperial Beach. Marcus Bush, Raul Campillo and Jose Preciado are, respectively, city councilmembers of National City, San Diego and Chula Vista.