Catherine Blakespear in Encinitas. File photo from campaign



Gun violence is tearing our nation apart. It’s more important than ever that we choose leaders to represent us at the state level who have real experience passing common-sense gun reforms at the local level.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has kept us safer by taking on the gun lobby by voting to ban deadly ghost guns, passing safe storage requirements, and calling on our legislators — including Gov. Newsom and members of Congress — to ban semi-automatic weapons, bump stocks, and high-capacity magazines.

I’m voting for Blakespear for state Senate in the 38th District because she has the strongest record on gun safety of anyone on the ballot, and I urge all of my neighbors who are concerned about the epidemic of gun violence to vote for her as well.

Nancy Hardwick

Encinitas

Times of San Diego welcomes thoughtful letters about current issues. Please send to opinion@timesofsandiego.com for consideration.