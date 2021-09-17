The Jewish Federation of San Diego County strongly condemns American Federation of Teachers Guild Local 1931’s “Statement Regarding the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” and we do so with the full support of our community partners listed below.
We are dismayed to find that the union representing community college and continuing education faculty and other employees in the San Diego Community College District and the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District voted in support of this misguided and simplistic resolution that has caused sadness, fear, and anger as a result of its false claims and incendiary language.
This resolution creates an unsafe atmosphere for Jewish and Israeli students, faculty and staff, and other members of the San Diego and Grossmont community college communities.
Consider how an anxious Jewish student might feel walking into the classroom of a professor who supported this statement. And consider the situation a Jewish junior member of faculty now finds themselves in with a department chair who supported the statement.
In our current climate, in which anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiments are, unfortunately, ever more intertwined, simply asserting these words “are not antisemitic” does not eliminate the harm and the risk incurred by publishing this irresponsible statement.
And that risk is all too real — it was only a little over two years ago when a gunman opened fire in a Poway synagogue just up the road, killing and injuring innocent San Diegans, simply because they were Jews.
Hyperbolic and one-sided rhetoric like that found in this statement contains serious mischaracterizations designed solely for political ends. This resolution does not serve a positive purpose, nor does it serve the goals of an educational institution committed to objective historical review and analysis and the honest exchange of ideas.
We affirm the state of Israel’s right to exist and condemn the rhetoric that demonizes Israel as an illegal state and feeds the current and dramatic rise of antisemitism in the United States and around the world. We affirm the right of the Jewish people to determine their own destinies.
We firmly stand against terrorist groups like Hamas that call for the extermination of Israel and the Jewish people. Violence in the Middle East is heartbreaking, and we all want to see it end in a way that respects life and dignity for all.
We strongly support a healthier, more productive and intellectually honest dialogue about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict throughout the San Diego and Grossmont-Cuyamaca community college districts and our entire region.
We at Federation, along with our community partners, will continue to work tirelessly to build alliances and develop strong relationships so that messages like this diminish in favor of more inclusive representation and understanding within our educational system.
Heidi Gantwerk is the interim president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Diego County and Jack Maizel is board chair of the organization. Their column is co-signed by the following organizations and individuals.
