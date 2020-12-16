Opinion: Amid COVID, a Teacher Expresses Thanks for Students With Special Needs

Share This Article:

By Melissa Rivera

I first stumbled upon special education when still a high school student myself. To fulfill curriculum requirements, I taught an elementary school PE class of students with special needs. And in that moment, on the grass in the Central Valley, I found my life’s passion.

I’ve worked in the special education space for 10 years, with the last six spent at the Sierra School of San Diego. At Sierra, we provide structured and individualized special education programs aimed at strengthening each student’s academic and organizational skills, social and emotional abilities, sense of responsibility, job skills, and self-esteem. With special education, teachers adapt to the students instead of making the students adapt to the curriculum.

As someone who struggled in school, I understand firsthand the importance of meeting the direct needs of each student. In my school, all students are encouraged, nurtured, respected, and supported in achieving their full potential in an enriching, positive environment.

When COVID-19 hit and upended life as we knew it, the transition to remote learning proved challenging. It was undoubtedly a learning process for my colleagues and students alike. I miss greeting our students each morning as they enter the school, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to see their faces smiling back at me through the computer screen.

Seeing my students helps me personally through this trying time. Their excitement and determination to try their best with following an individualized schedule also gives me inspiration to keep up with my schedule during this difficult time for teachers. They keep me on my toes and accountable! The fact that they check in with me and other staff members to see how we are doing means the world to all of us. Every day is a good day when I see them.

My students are 13- to 18-year-olds who have moderate disabilities and function on kindergarten to third grade learning levels. Their kindness and positive mindsets inspire me daily.

A lot of my students have been told they can’t do things in life. Or that they aren’t allowed to. Witnessing their drive and happiness to continue trying new things inspires me to be the best teacher and ally I can be for them.

Despite their barriers, my students are determined and putting in the work to one day live independently. As educators, we must always strive to create brighter futures for all children, regardless of the challenges they may face.

If nothing else, the current pandemic has provided me with a fresh perspective on the importance my students bring to my life and society. I see these individuals with special needs as the type of role models society needs right now. Even when we are told we can’t do something, we need to adapt and do it differently.

This year, my classroom might look different but my connection and appreciation for my students is at an all-time high. I’m thankful for the joy, happiness and motivation they bring to my life and I will never take seeing their enthusiasm for each new day for granted.

Melissa Rivera is a middle- and high-school teacher at the Sierra School of San Diego, a special education program located in the San Carlos neighborhood.

