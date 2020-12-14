Opinion: California Rep. Kevin McCarthy Disgraced GOP by Supporting Texas Election Lawsuit

By Raoul Lowery Contreras

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s status as House Minority leader is supposed to be important, strategic and an inspiration to the entire national Republican Party.

The Grand Old Party has produced historic leaders, including Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant, William McKinley, Dwight Eisenhower, Earl Warren, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, among others. But McCarthy just proved he is not among those giants.

The representative from Bakersfield added his name to those of 125 other Republicans in Congress in support of the stupidest case ever presented to the United States Supreme Court.

The case must have been written with crayons by sixth graders in some rural Texas schoolhouse. It complained that Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin conducted the Presidential election under rules that differed from those in Texas and therefore 10 million votes should be thrown out.

Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton is allegedly a lawyer and clearly knew better. But the fact is he is under indictment and accused of violating numerous federal laws.

His motive, then, was not so much to help President Trump reverse the election results, which he surely knows is impossible, but instead to angle for a Presidential pardon.

Anyone with an ounce of brains knew the lawsuit was ridiculous. That includes McCarthy and the 125 other Republican members of Congress who signed a letter supporting the lawsuit.

As for the 17 state Attorney Generals — all Republicans — who also supported the lawsuit, they should be disbarred or recalled by their voters.

On the other-hand, the Supreme Court distinguished itself. Today’s court, including three Trump appointees, upheld the Constitution and the rule of law and finally ended Trump’s blizzard of lawsuits designed to overturn the election.

Trump, ever the narcissist, refuses to admit that 51% of voters — over 81 million in total — chose his opponent. He lies about everything and repeats even bigger lies by San Diego’s ridiculously untruthful One American News Network.

In claiming the election was rigged and that massive fraud was committed to deny him victory, it’s not implausible to suggest Trump is committing a form of treason. By refusing to admit defeat, pursuing baseless conspiracy theories, and defaming thousands of state and local election employees, Trump is giving “aid and comfort” to the enemies of America and democracy — Russia, Iran, North Korea and China.

In addition to aid and comfort for our foreign enemies, Trump’s claims of a stolen election are fueling treasonous talk of “secession” among his followers. Former Florida Congressman Allen West, now Texas Republican Party chairman, suggested that after the Supreme Court’s ruling, “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a union of states that will abide by the Constitution.”

The last such separate union ended in 1865 after over 600,000 Americans on both sides were dead. It was the historic leadership of the Republican Party under Abraham Lincoln that ended this tragic chapter in American history.

McCarthy, who as the GOP leader in the House should be standing up for democracy and the Constitution, instead stands with those Republicans who would undermine America’s long tradition of a smooth, peaceful transfer of power following the vote of the people.

These Republicans must go. They are a disgrace to the giants of the party that made modern America.

Raoul Lowery Contreras is a Marine Corps veteran, political consultant and author of the new book White Anglo-Saxon Protestants (WASPS) & Mexicans. His work has appeared in the New American News Service of the New York Times Syndicate.

