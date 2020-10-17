Opinion: California Voter Registration Deadline Is Monday—Will Your Voice Be Heard?

By Will Rodriguez-Kennedy

This is the most important election in modern history.

Are you registered to vote? Although a record 1.9 million people are registered in San Diego County, many eligible people here are still not registered.

At the national level, our very democracy is at stake. Public health is on the ballot. The Supreme Court and the rights of women, immigrants, LGBTQ+, Black, Latinx, AAPI, and Native American communities hang in the balance. Our chance at addressing the climate crisis, helping working families make ends meet, and protecting and expanding healthcare coverage are all up for a vote.

The Trump Administration has been reckless, dishonest, chaotic, and downright evil. They’ve made the last four years exhausting and painful—even causing hundreds of thousands of Americans to needlessly die.

Living in California it often feels like there isn’t much we can do to fight back against this hateful tyranny. And the impacts can be seen in our own backyard.

Our border communities are being ripped apart by ICE. Our Native lands are being stolen by Border Patrol. San Diego is a military community that feels it deeply when our president doesn’t protect troops from Russian bounties. Our Latinx and Black communities are disproportionately likely to contract COVID. Pollution is closing our beaches while our back-country communities burn to the ground. San Diego businesses are shuttering while the White House plays politics with emergency relief.

These failures are being amplified at the local level by Trump Republicans who support his agenda and use government to enrich their special-interest friends while leaving working families to suffer. We must fight back. We must vote for Democrats who will put people first, and make policy decisions to help San Diego recover and rebuild.

Make no mistake: California may not be in play in the presidential election—but defeating Trump Republicans at every level of government is critical to protecting our quality of life. Making progress on the issues that matter to our families is easier than you think.

Want to lower the cost of housing? Register to vote and then vote YES on Prop 21 to allow cities to cap rent costs.

Want to act on climate change? Register to vote and then vote for Terra Lawson-Remer to flip the Board of Supervisors and get local leadership dedicated to bold climate action.

Want to see police reform? Register to vote and then vote YES on Measure B in the City of San Diego for common sense changes that will hold police accountable.

Monday, Oct. 19, is the deadline to register to vote in California for the 2020 election. It takes less than 5 minutes on the Registrar of Voters website to make a difference in your community.

Once you’re registered, vote early so that your vote is counted in the total on election night. There are ballot drop off locations across the county. You can also vote in person, like I did, at the Registrar of Voters Office in Kearny Mesa. If you mail your ballot, you can track it through the “Where’s My Ballot?” tool to ensure it is received.

Wear a mask. Be safe. Have your voice heard.

Will Rodriguez-Kennedy is chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party.

