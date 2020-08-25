Opinion: Sports Arena Project Will Revitalize Midway District—If the Right Team Is Chosen 

By Phil Pace, Kimberly Kobey-Pretto and Collin Smith

Share This Article:

As many of San Diego’s communities have grown over the past few decades into bustling and holistic neighborhoods, it’s now the Midway District’s time to shine.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Phil’s BBQ, Kobey’s Swap Meet and The Cravory have been part of the Midway community for many years. We are proud members of this neighborhood and we all carefully decided to put down roots for our businesses here for a reason. This neighborhood is one of the best locations in the city. It’s located near transit connections, housing and an entertainment venue that has helped create memories for generations of San Diegans.

We are thankful for the opportunities we’ve had for our businesses and the support of our surrounding neighbors in the Midway community. But we’ve always felt that the Midway District and the Sports Arena property have immense untapped potential. We’re excited to the see that the Sports Arena property could soon be re-imagined. This would be the needed first step in revitalizing our neighborhood into the community we’ve collectively planned for it to become.

The City of San Diego and Mayor Kevin Faulconer have begun the process of re-imaging the Sports Arena through an RFP process, narrowed it down to two finalists and solicited public feedback. As Midway District business owners, we ask the city and Mayor Faulconer to select the Brookfield Properties and ASM Global team to lead the re-creation of the Sports Arena property.

Entrusting the future of this site is an important choice because it is a complex process that requires a team with the skill and community partnership commitment to navigate it. The Brookfield Properties and ASM Global team is the only team we trust to be in the driver’s seat of this process in partnership with the city.

They have demonstrated their commitment to San Diego for many years. Brookfield Properties has helped shape San Diego neighborhoods like Hillcrest and the East Village by providing mixed-use retail, housing and commercial places. ASM Global has been a steadfast and successful operator of the Sports Arena and significantly invested in the property and community during this time. On a larger scale, both groups are backed with global platforms, experience and resources that will be invaluable as the future of the Sports Arena property is shaped.

Not only does this team have the local and international credentials and resources to help guide the development process successfully, they also have an exciting, deliverable development plan. Their plan includes parks, inclusive housing opportunities, office space and a modern entertainment and sports venue that we as San Diegans can all be proud of. This plan will help revitalize the Midway District so that local businesses like ours can thrive.

The Brookfield Properties and ASM Global team have made community input a cornerstone of their plan and process. We commend their commitment to work with the community to ultimately deliver a project that is consistent with our community plan and meets the needs of our neighborhood.

We believe the Brookfield Properties and ASM Global team and plan are the right choice for our community backed by the expertise and resources to make it happen. We look forward to continuing to provide input and participate in helping the shape the future of the Sports Arena property and ultimately the Midway community.

Phil Pace is chairman, president and CEO of Phil’s BBQ, a San-Diego founded and grown BBQ restaurant group. Kimberly Kobey-Pretto is President of The Kobey Corporation, which operates the more than 40-year old Kobey’s Swap Meet in San Diego. Collin Smith is owner and director of sales for The Cravory, a San Diego-based gourmet cookie company.

Opinion: Sports Arena Project Will Revitalize Midway District—If the Right Team Is Chosen was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: