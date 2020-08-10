Opinion: Lack of Equity Continues for San Diego—and America’s—Latino Communities

By Enrique Morones

When Anastacio Hernandez died 10 years ago — not while restrained by four Minneapolis police officers, but while beaten by a dozen Border Patrol officers in San Diego — there were no national marches.

When COVID is more prevalent in Latino communities, national news is focused on the inequities of the disease in our Africa-American communities.

When CNN and other media talk about race relations in this country, they talk about black and white, even though Latinos are a larger community of color.

Now San Diego County has brought back its Human Relations Commission, of which I am an appointed commissioner. With Latinos making up at least 35% of the county’s population we have no Latino organizations represented and are grossly underrepresented as commissioners.

On the other hand, the African-American Community with 5% of the county’s population has more than 30% of the commission’s representation. This is not equity.

I am a strong supporter of Black Lives Matter. I currently have two nine-foot murals of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in my apartment. And I am proud of my history of support for BLM actions and overall support for our Black sisters and brothers.

But we all need to be equally represented. We need to unite — not divide.

We face a time like no other. We face the most important election in our lifetime.

While Confederate flags and statues are finally being removed, I say we do the same for statues of pro-Proposition 187 ex-governor Pete Wilson. While football fans in Washington no longer have to support the racist “Redskins” team name, I say we do the same for the Texas “Rangers” name because of its links to terrorism against Mexicans.

It’s time this country reckons with its racist past, ALL OF IT. Si se Puede.

Enrique Morones is a San Diego County Human Relations Commissioner and the founder of Border Angels, House of Mexico and Gente Unida.

