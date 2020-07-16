Share This Article:

As a caregiver for my mother living with Alzheimer’s Disease, I’m all too aware that those with dementia are particularly susceptible to COVID-19 due to their typical age and their significantly increased likelihood of coexisting chronic conditions.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Add that the community nature of nursing facilities and the susceptibility is even greater. Four months in, a local skilled-nursing facility has experienced a record 100 COVID-19 cases.

The Alzheimer’s Association is sounding the alarm and has released important guidance urging policymakers to implement new policy solutions to address the dramatic and evolving issues impacting nursing homes and assisted-living communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I call on policymakers to provide the same necessary response and resources seen for hospitals and for acute-care settings to our long-term care facilities.

Cynthia Leigh

Tierrasanta

Times of San Diego welcomes publishing thoughtful letters about current issues. Please send to opinion@timesofsandiego.com for consideration.

Letter: Policymakers Must Respond to COVID-19 Challenge at Long-Term Care Facilities was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: