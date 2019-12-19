Letter: California Dental Association Working to Protect Telehealth Patients

Share This Article:

The opinion piece titled “Teledentistry Can Provide Affordable Dental Care to Many Californians” by Marc Ackerman published Nov. 25 contains misinformation that warrants correction.

The author incorrectly accuses the California Dental Association of creating obstacles for consumers seeking clear aligner therapy via telehealth. Nothing could be further from the truth.

As the leading oral health care advocate for all Californians, CDA has a history of sponsoring and supporting laws that establish and fund telehealth dental programs to ensure people who are disabled, elderly or live in remote areas receive the care they need.

During the recent legislative session, CDA supported Assembly Bill 1519 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) to protect patients from direct-to-consumer orthodontic companies that put profits before patients by taking unsafe shortcuts to the accepted standards for care. The new law, signed by the governor, takes effect Jan. 1, 2020. It establishes greater transparency and fundamental consumer protections for patients who receive dental treatment via telehealth.

This is a first-in-the-nation patient protection measure that can serve as a model for state regulators across the country to consider.

Significantly, the law creates explicit parity in the standard of care, whether a dentist is treating a patient through telehealth or in a dental office. The law requires that dentists providing orthodontics meet the basic, accepted standard of care by reviewing the patient’s recent X-rays prior to the movement of teeth.

Telehealth companies and dentists who use telehealth will also be required to provide patients with basic information about their treating dentist, such as the dentist’s full name and state license number. Brick-and-mortar dental practices already provide that same information to patients.

Finally, the bill preserves a consumer’s ability to submit complaints about licensees to the Dental Board of California — protecting consumers from companies seeking to stifle complaints of harm with arbitration clauses or nondisclosure agreements.

Providing dental care to patients, especially moving teeth, without sufficient diagnostic information can lead to serious patient harm, including loose or cracked teeth, gum recession and tooth loss. With emerging business models offering various dental services outside of a dental office’s four walls, including companies that provide direct-to-consumer orthodontic services, it is imperative that dental treatment continues to meet the standards of care and put patient safety first.

Additionally, the author incorrectly states that last-minute amendments were added to AB 1519, a sunset bill for re-authorization of the Dental Board of California. In fact, the bill’s language was thoroughly debated many months prior to its passage, allowing direct-to-consumer advocates plenty of time to provide input.

Ackerman’s attempt to spread misinformation about the law is unfortunate for telehealth dental care and its potential to expand patient access — an issue that CDA advocates for on behalf of all Californians.

Del Brunner, DDS

President, California Dental Association

