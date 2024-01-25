U.S. Marine Corps Col. Daniel Whitley, left, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and veteran Francisco Roman Jr., now a San Diego police officer, shake hands during a Purple Heart medal ceremony at Camp Pendleton. Photo credit: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts via DVIDShub.com

A San Diego police sergeant was awarded the Purple Heart this week for combat wounds he suffered while serving with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Iraq War.

Francisco Roman Jr., a former member of the 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, received the commendation Tuesday at Camp Pendleton in honor of his actions during the First Battle of Fallujah.

Roman was wounded by an improvised explosive device while leading Marines in a quick-reaction force to support another squad during a firefight in Al Anbar Province in the spring of 2005.

“We were patrolling back to our base and I noticed that the streets were empty,” Roman told the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. “A mosque started playing the call to prayer. I looked back and told my squad mate that it felt like we were in a movie and the next thing I saw was a bright orange flash.”

Roman awoke minutes later, took cover and, though wounded, began regrouping his unit.

“I found my squad and asked them who got hit, and they told me that I got hit,” he said. “I didn’t know I got hit.”

Though not initially awarded a Purple Heart, Roman was convinced by his military comrades and wife to advocate for the medal. Marines who served with him in Iraq submitted witness statements in support of the proposed commendation – among them his platoon commander, who wrote in lieu of Roman’s company commander, who was killed in action in Ramadi.

Gen. Eric Smith, commandant of the Marine Corps and Roman’s battalion commander in Ramadi, personally signed off on the Purple Heart. The citation was presented by USMC Col. Daniel Whitley, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations West.

“Roman lives a life of service,” Whitley said. “He selflessly sacrificed for his country, and he continues to sacrifice for his community.”

In 2015, Roman joined the San Diego Police Department. Three years later, he suffered three gunshot wounds during a College-Area shootout that also left one of his colleagues injured.

Patrol personnel were responding to a disturbance at a Rolando Court apartment complex when they came under fire late on the evening of June 23, 2018. Realizing that Officer Dan Bihum was wounded, Roman acted fast.

“I took a position in front of him just in case, so it would be me to get hit next instead of him getting hit again,” Roman told the military news service. “All I could think about was my family and protecting my partner.”

Roman returned fire before being wounded.

Bihum was discharged from a trauma center two days after the shootout. The suspect who opened fire on Roman and his colleagues later was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound later that night.

Roman, who spent two days in a medically induced coma and a year in rehabilitation before he was able to return to police duties, attributed his survival to training he received while serving in the Marine Corps. He said he hopes his story might inspire others to choose careers in the military or law enforcement.

“We serve to help people,” the retired Marine Corps staff sergeant said. “That’s what’s most important.”

