Christopher J. Chambers (left) Nathan Gage Ingram. Navy photos

Two Navy SEALs who went missing while boarding a smuggling vessel in the Gulf of Aden were identified Monday as members of Coronado-based Naval Special Warfare Unit 1.

Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, 37, of Maryland and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, of Texas went missing Jan. 11.

After a 10-day search, which was assisted by staff at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the two men are presumed to be deceased.

The two SEALs were conducting the night-time seizure of a dhow that was illegally transporting missile components from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen. The operation took place amid rough seas.

“We extend our condolences to Chris and Gage’s families, friends, and teammates during this incredibly challenging time. They were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community,” said Capt. Blake L. Chaney, commander, Naval Special Warfare Group 1.

In a statement on Monday, President Biden called the two men “the very best of our country, pledging their lives to protect their fellow Americans.”

The SEALs were part of the mission reportedly launched from the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller, which was built by NASSCO in San Diego.