A Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter. Navy photo

All crew members were rescued after a Navy helicopter crashed into San Diego Bay on Thursday evening, according to media reports.

The MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crashed while on a training mission shortly after 6:30 p.m.

All six crew members were rescued by a Navy boat at the scene.

Coronado Fire Department and Coast Guard crews also responded, and the incident is under investigation by the Navy.