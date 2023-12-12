The USS Midway Museum with the San Diego skyline in the background.

For nearly 20 years, the USS Midway Museum has shared stories of service and sacrifice of the men and women who have worn the uniform of the nation. This commitment was further enhanced with the launch of the annual docuseries “United Stories of America” in 2020.

Midway is proud to announce the release of Season 4 of the series, with six new episodes that tell incredible stories of where the USS Midway and its crew intersected with critical moments in U.S. military history. The six-part series was conceived of and developed as a means of sharing and chronicling historical stories that speak to the important role played by the U.S. Navy.

“Our freedoms and the sacrifice necessary to preserve them are built on the backs of the young men and women who serve in uniform,” said David Koontz, Midway’s marketing director. “Their experiences are enormously relevant and inspirational. We’re excited to be sharing their experiences with a worldwide audience.”

World of Warships, the popular naval multiplayer game, has joined Midway’s family of marketing partners as the exclusive presenting sponsor of Seasons 4 and 5. The goal of the series is to extend and expand the onboard experiences of Midway visitors.

“Our partnership with Midway has been vital to our mission of preserving naval history,” said Ross Falk, marketing lead for World of Warships, Americas. “Vessels like Midway stand as a significant tangible reminder of profound events in human history. It is our responsibility to convey these crucial stories to future generations, paying tribute to naval heritage traditions, honoring veterans, and promoting the values of remembrance.”

This season tells compelling and inspiring stories of courage and sacrifice and is voiced by those who experienced them.

Episode 1 – RINGSIDE SEAT: At the battle that named USS Midway (CV-41). Young Rudy Matz was in the thick of the action at the most decisive naval battle of World War II. His story frames an equally fascinating tale about how the USS Midway got its name. Video Link

Episode 2 – OPERATION FROSTBITE: The Cold War gets colder. The end of World War II saw the specter of global conflict loom. When America decided to test the nation’s Arctic warfare capabilities, the USS Midway led the frigid charge.

Episode 3 – OPERATION SANDY: Sparking the space age on a flight deck. In 1947, a captured

World War II German V-2 rocket was launched from the flight deck of the USS Midway to test the feasibility of firing long-range missiles from ships at sea. It was a ‘heart-in-throat’ moment that those on board would never forget.

Episode 4 – SURVIVING THE HANOI HILTON: A remarkable legacy of courage. In their own words, the story of four incredible military aviators, including one who flew from the deck of the USS Midway, representing the 591 American prisoners of war during the Vietnam War. They fought bravely and endured captivity in defense of their nation.

Episode 5 – THE MONTH OF LIVING DANGEROUSLY: From ripcord to rescue. Navy fighter pilot Paul Ilg’s world went from ordinary to extraordinary when a Vietnam combat mission became a test of sheer survival. His squadron mates aboard the USS Midway would somehow find a way to provide this story with a proper ending.

Episode 6 – OPERATION FREQUENT WIND: With those who lived the legend. Midway played a leading role in the amazing rescue operation that saved thousands of people at the end of the Vietnam War. Navy Capt. Lawrence Chambers, the USS Midway’s commanding officer, and those he rescued remember the dramatic day that changed their lives forever.

Midway teamed up with Loma Media, a San Diego-based content creation and communication agency, to produce Season 4 of United Stories of America. Loma, who has partnered with Midway on past projects, has a long history of excellence in storytelling for organizations such as the United States World War I Centennial Commission, the Naval History and Heritage Command, the National Science Foundation, and many broadcast networks.

“All of us at Loma are excited to share these amazing stories from America’s longest-serving aircraft carrier,” says Loma Media principal John DeBello, who served as the series’ writer and director.

“Working with Midway over the past decade, we have been deeply impressed by both the legacy and ongoing mission of America’s Living Symbol of Freedom.”

United Stories of America can be found at www.midway.org.