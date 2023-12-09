U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche. Photo credit: Tech. Sgt. Michael Holzworth via Dvids

The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded more than 18,000 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value near $239 million, in San Diego.

Six separate suspected drug smuggling vessels off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America were intercepted by the crews of the USCGC Waesche and Active. The seizures took place on November missions, according to federal officials.

The Waesche made four of the seizures, totaling more than 14,000 pounds. The largest came on Nov. 20., when the Coast Guard crew took in 5,534 pounds from a self-propelled semi-submersible or “narco-submarine.”

The interdiction of the semi-submersible was the first in the Eastern Pacific since 2020.

The Active had two seizures on Nov. 23-24 totaling nearly 3,900 pounds.

“I am extremely impressed with the crew’s dedication throughout this dynamic patrol. They overcame multiple challenges with collective hard work, ingenuity and positive attitudes to keep us in pursuit of these cartels and their dangerous drugs,” said Capt. Robert Mohr, commanding officer of the Waesche.

Multiple agencies played a role in the counter-narcotic operation, including the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, DEA, and the U.S. Navy, along with international partners.

“I am proud of the unity of effort displayed by U.S. Coast Guard members aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche and our partners who stopped these narcotics from entering our nation through the maritime domain,” said Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area.

The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean is conducted under the authority of the 11th Coast Guard District, headquartered in Alameda County.

– City News Service