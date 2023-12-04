USS Midway Museum. Photo via @morite2toeic X

The USS Midway Museum will commemorate the 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with a commemoration ceremony on the flight deck. The commemoration, which will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, will include a wreath-laying and missing-man flyover.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese Imperial Navy took the lives of more than 2,400 military members and civilians. The attack also catapulted the United States into World War II. The USS Midway Museum will commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack to pay tribute to all those who were at Pearl Harbor. The ceremony will include members of the U.S. Navy, military veterans, families of Pearl Harbor survivors as well as the San Diego community.



Keith Goosby, a retired U.S. Navy master chief petty officer and currently the Work and Family Life Coordinator for Navy Region Southwest, will provide the keynote remarks during the ceremony. Goosby, who spent 30 years in the Navy, oversees support programs for active-duty military members and their families related to life skills, personal financial management, and military transition to civilian life.



Goosby will tell the story of Pearl Harbor hero Doris “Dorie” Miller during the commemoration ceremony. Miller was the first African-American recipient of the Navy Cross. Pearl Harbor survivor families will also be recognized during the ceremony.



The commemoration is free and open to the public, and attendees (must be on board the ship by 9:20 a.m.) will receive free admission to enjoy the museum following the ceremony. Visit the USS Midway Museum, 910 N. Harbor Dr., San Diego.



