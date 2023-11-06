USS Jackson underway in the Pacific. Navy photo

A littoral combat ship and Coast Guard cutter will be open for tours at Broadway Pier this coming weekend as part of Fleet Week San Diego 2023.

The futurist trimaran USS Jackson and the USCGC Steadfast will arrive on Tuesday morning and be open for tours beginning Friday.

The ships will be joined by a battalion of Marines and their equipment, which will be on public display in the Port Pavilion Building.

Tours of the ships and access to the Marine display will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

The tours are first-come, first-served with a government-issued ID required. Visitors must be at least five years old. Strollers, large bags and large backpacks will not be permitted on board. Closed toe shoes are recommended, and visitors should note there are no elevators on the ships.

Fleet Week officially starts on Wednesday and ends on Veterans Day with a parade of private boats on San Diego Bay.

The annual event celebrates the role of the Navy and Marine Corps in San Diego.