The USS Jack H. Lucas arrives in San Diego. Navy photo

The Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer, the USS Jack H. Lucas, arrived at its homeport of San Diego on Wednesday following commissioning earlier this month on the East Coast.

The warship is the first “Flight III” version of the Navy’s mainstay Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. It’s 505 feet long and displaces 9,700 tons — as much as the Ticonderoga-class cruisers the Navy is retiring.

Armament of the new vessel includes 96 guided missiles in vertical launch tubes, a 5-inch gun, torpedoes and two helicopters.

Following commissioning in Tampa, the ship transited the Panama Canal and made stops in Rodman, Panama, and Manzanillo, Mexico, before arriving in San Diego

“I am so proud of all of the sailors of Jack H. Lucas, who truly embody the indestructible mindset of the namesake,” said Capt. Brett Oster, the ship’s commanding officer. “They have worked tirelessly on all qualifications and certifications, setting the bar and allowing the ship to arrive in San Diego to reunite with family and friends on schedule.”

The warship is named after a Marine who received the Medal of Honor for bravery during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

Over the coming year, the new ship will undergo a series of rigorous tests to evaluate its combat readiness and effectiveness.

The Navy has plans to buy up to 42 of the Flight III destroyers.