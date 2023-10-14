The USS Chung-Hoon is underway in May. Navy photo

San Diego-based naval shipbuilding company General Dynamics NASSCO has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy valued at $753.8 million for the maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Chung-Hoon and USS James E. Williams.

“NASSCO and our industry partners are looking forward to executing a pair of successful availabilities and are thankful the Navy has sole-sourced the contract to us to lead this effort,” General Dynamics NASSCO Vice President Dave Baker said Friday.

“Much like our recent success with the modernization on USS Pinckney, our repair team is ready to tackle another opportunity with our Navy partners and get these ships back to the fleet in a timely manner.”

The work will be performed in San Diego and Norfolk, Virginia. Maintenance, modernization and repairs could continue through November 2030, officials said.

The USS Chung-Hoon is an Arleigh Burke-class Aegis destroyer that is part of the Pacific Fleet and homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. It was named in honor of Rear Admiral Gordon Pai’ea Chung-Hoon, recipient of the Navy Cross and the Silver Star.

The USS James E. Williams is a Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer based in Norfolk. It was named for Boatswain’s mate Petty Officer First Class James Eliott Williams, a River Patrol Boat commander and Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War.

–City News Service