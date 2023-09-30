U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Soldiers participate in a combined arms live-fire exercise during Iron Fist 2019 on U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cutler Brice)

Camp Pendleton begins live-fire mortar and artillery training Saturday, with explosions that may be heard up to 50 miles away.

Live-fire mortars will hit the “whiskey” and “zulu” impact areas of the base from 6 a.m. until around midnight, according to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Impact area zulu is five miles from Fallbrook and six miles from Oceanside, while whiskey is about seven miles from Fallbrook and 10 miles from Oceanside.

A noise advisory will be effect until Oct. 8.

Additionally, a base-wide traffic advisory will be in effect starting Monday, continuing through Oct. 20. There will be increased traffic in various locations throughout due to road maintenance or closures, including:

Basilone Road from San Mateo Road to Meadowlark Drive, closed due to severe damage

De Luz Road from Pusan Drive to Sequoia Road, and

Roblar Road (Case Springs Road) from Montigo to Buffalo.

Other affected areas include Stuart Mesa, Las Pulgas, Marine Drive and Vandegrift.

In addition, the bike path from the Las Pulgas Gate to the southern edge of San Onofre Beach State Park will be closed to the public between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

Renewal or first-time applications for recreational cyclists are currently suspended due to the temporary closure of the Camp Pendleton Visitor Center.

Current bike passes will still be honored, and cyclists still may access the base using a valid bike pass or if escorted by an authorized sponsor.

– City News Service