Early low clouds delayed the scheduled 9 a.m. start by an hour, but “America’s Air Show” made the wait worthwhile Sunday — the third and final day of the annual display of military might and machinery at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Highlighted as usual by the Navy’s Blue Angels precision flight team, the show may have drawn more than the 10,000 stationed at the northern San Diego base.

Crowds viewed static displays on the ground and craned their necks skyward on an eventually warm and sunny day.

A U-2 Dragon Lady surveillance craft drew eyes as well as flights by MV-22 Ospreys and the F35-B Lightning and an F-16 Viper. The Marine Air-Ground Task Force performed a simulated combat assault.

Col. Marty Bedell, Miramar’s commanding officer, knew his mission — declaring he was ready to sign up any new recruits right away.