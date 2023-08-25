An F/A-18F Super Hornet. Navy photo via Wikimedia Commons

Coast Guard and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were searching Friday by air and on the ground for the pilot of an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet that crashed on the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar base, officials said.

The military jet reportedly went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in a remote area east of Interstate 15 and south of Scripps Ranch.

The downed aircraft was believed to have been found, but the search for the pilot using helicopters and crews on the ground was continuing as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.

A defense official told ABC News that the Hornet was taking part in a training flight when it went down.

In 2008, four people were killed in San Diego when an F/A-18D Hornet crashed into a neighborhood about 2 miles from the Miramar base. The pilot survived after ejecting and received hospital treatment after getting stuck in a tree.