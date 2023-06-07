City Councilmember Jen Campbell and Mayor Todd Gloria present a proclamation as the USS Recruit is opened to visitors. Photo by Chris Jennewein

The landlocked training ship USS Recruit, where millions of new recruits drilled over decades, was opened to visitors Wednesday in honor of the 100th anniversary of the former Naval Training Center.

Affectionately known as “USS Neversail,” the 233-foot-long structure is two-thirds the size of a Dealey-class destroyer escort. It was completed in 1949 and renovated in 1982 to resemble a modern guided-missile frigate.

Mayor Todd Gloria presided over the opening of the historic structure as an exhibit in Liberty Station, presenting a proclamation along with City Councilmember Jen Campbell.

Gloria praised the transformation of the former training center into a major residential area and arts hub, citing the opening of the USS Recruit as the latest example of “preserving this property and preparing for the future.”

“What is happening here in Liberty Station is so reflective of what’s happening in our city,” he said.

Inside the restored training ship is an immersive display with videos, photos, historic plans and other memorabilia.

The vessel, which is a California Historical Landmark, will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from noon to 4 p.m. It’s located near the intersection of North Harbor Drive and Laning Road in Pt. Loma.

The entrance to the USS Recruit. Photo by Chris Jennewein