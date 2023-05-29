Overlooking rows of white headstones Sunday at Miramar National Cemetery, a veteran recounted the March death of a former Navy SEAL and issued a call to action to prevent military suicides.

Joshua Prado, 2022 San Diego County Veteran of the Year, spoke of Silver Star recipient Douglas “Mike” Day in a Memorial Day observance.

“Every American can play a part in preventing another death like his and honoring his memory by helping those who have served this country,” he said of the Navy SEAL.

Prado’s ask of about 250 people at the holiday ceremony was: Check in on the veterans in your life. If you have a veteran or a person in your social circle or family, look for the warning signs that may precede a suicide.

“Whether by volunteering, advocacy or donations, there are many ways to make a difference through a support group that best fits you,” he said. “Call on Congress to do more to support our veterans. While the Veterans Administration has made great progress, still, some reports indicate that veteran suicide rates may be as high as 24 per day.”

Day, who also earned two bronze stars and a Purple Heart, was shot 27 times during a 2007 deployment to Iraq. He spent years recovering from his wounds and continued to struggle with pain.

“Memorial Day is a day for both grief and celebration,” Prado said. “Reflecting on the tragic loss of life and recounting the courageousness of their service. The respect and admiration we give our fallen pay tribute to their memory and the lives that they lived.”

A day before Memorial Day, the observance included music by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing band, speeches, acknowledgment of military veterans in the crowd, a youth honor guard and wreaths for each branch of the service.

This was the first time since 2019 that an in-person ceremony could be held at the cemetery.

Prado encouraged the audience to carry servicemen’s sacrifice in their hearts, and strive to honor their memory by being “good and faithful, hopeful and strong and committed to building a brighter future for all.”

Mike Cardenas, a retired Air Force colonel, spoke of his father, the late Brig Gen. Robert Cardenas after the ceremony.

The senior Cardenas was involved in a seven-year effort to create the Miramar Cemetery. Mike Cardenas explained how Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery was filled, and people sought a second military cemetery.

“I come here and it’s always a solemn day,” he said. “But in some ways, it’s bittersweet, because the bitter parts, you know, … you remember those you lost. I even had lost friends while I was in the military.

“But it’s sweet, because I know my dad would be smiling,” Candenas continued. “Because people are gathering here in the cemetery, and it’s here. And he put his heart and soul into it.”

Cardenas recalled his father’s 35-year military career that included World War II, Korea and Vietnam. His father was shot down over Germany in World War II.

His most notable achievement was piloting the B-29 launch aircraft that released the X-1 experimental rocket plane in which then Capt. Charles “Chuck” Yeager became the first to fly faster than the speed of sound in 1947. Cardenas tested planes at Edwards Air Force Base.

An immigrant from Mexico, Cardenas said his father felt he owed something to the U.S. His father died on his own birthday last year at the age of 102.

Scouts participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

Members of the Navy League Cadet Corp attend a Memorial Day observance at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

Flags and Marine band members are reflected in a tuba at a Memorial Day ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

A visitor looks at a Memorial Day program at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

A young woman sits on the grass by a headstone at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

Military families and the public observe Memorial Day at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

Military families and the public observe Memorial Day at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

Military families and the public observe Memorial Day at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

Military families and the public observe Memorial Day at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

Navy Capt. Tarmara Graham gives a keynote address at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

Marine veterans stand for recognition at a Memorial Day ceremony. Photo by Chris Stone

A large flag flies at half staff at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

A flag balloon floats above a gravestone at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

Family members placed flags at the headstones at Miramar National Cemetery for Memorial Day. Photo by Chris Stone

Military families and the public observe Memorial Day at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

Military families and the public observe Memorial Day at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

The Third Marine Aircraft Wing band plays for the Memorial Day observation at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

Family members add flowers to gravestones. Photo by Chris Stone

Family members add flowers to gravestones. Photo by Chris Stone

Families add flags to headstones at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

A Marine plays a tuba for the Memorial Day observance at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

Marine musicians are reflected in a tuba at the Memorial Day observance. Photo by Chris Stone

Memorial Day observance at Miramar National Cemetery. Photo by Chris Stone

“Everything we have in this country is really resting on the backs of all these veterans who went out and fought these wars and did that (out of) the idea of service to country,” said Cardenas, a member of the Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation

“I hate to say I think sometimes that’s kind of lost nowadays — the idea that I should do something for my country,” Cardenas said.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder any time day or night, call 988 or text 838255.

Local Memorial Day observances Monday include:

Activities at Midway Museum beginning at 9 a.m. with a Wreath Ceremony to honor the fallen, along with musical performances throughout the day, leading up to the 3 p.m. National Moment of Remembrance.

The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial will honor WWII Navy Aviation Radioman 3rd Class Walter Mintus at 11 a.m., along with those missing in action, killed in action and service members who have been repatriated. Keynote speaker will be U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell.

The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial will honor the nation’s heroes in a live and online tribute event from 11 a.m. to noon. It will be livestreamed from Mount Soledad, 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South at memorialdaylive.com.

Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery will hold a ceremony and Day of Remembrance at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Drive. Parking is off-site in the Navy parking lot east of the traffic light at Electron Drive and right off Catalina Boulevard.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Del Mar will hold its annual community service remembering fallen service members at 11 a.m. at 334 14th St.