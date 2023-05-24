John Lewis-class fleet oilers under construction at NASSCO. Courtesy of the shipyard

NASSCO was awarded a $736 million contract this week to build the ninth John Lewis-class fleet oiler for the Navy.

Designed to refuel to carrier strike group ships while operating at sea, the 742-feet vessels displace nearly 50,000 tons and can carry oil, jet fuel and dry cargo.

The first ship in the class was delivered last year, and construction is underway on five more at the shipyard in Barrio Logan. All of the ships are named for American civil rights leaders.

“NASSCO is proud of our ongoing dedication to deliver these ships to the fleet,” said Dave Carver, president of General Dynamics subsidiary, in announcing the contract. “We are committed to working with our Navy partners to ensure the continued success of the John Lewis-class fleet oiler program.”

The company said the new award brings the total contract for the program to $5.5 billion.