The future USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee during builder’s trials in December. Navy photo

The Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer, the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, was commissioned at a ceremony on Saturday in Key West, Fla.

The 510-foot, Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is the 72nd in the class and will be based in San Diego.

The warship’s namesake, Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, served as the second superintendent of the Navy Nurse Corps in 1911, and was also the first woman recipient of the Navy Cross.

Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support and director of the Navy Nurse Corps, delivered the commissioning ceremony’s principal address.

“Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee was ahead of her time, from being one of the first members of the Navy Nurse Corps, to being its second superintendent, to being the first woman to earn the Navy Cross,” said Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro. “I am confident that the crew who will sail USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee will continue to honor and embody her trailblazing legacy.”

The warship is armed with the sophisticated Aegis radar and fire-control system, 96 guided missiles in vertical launch tubes, torpedoes, a 5-inch gun, a Phalanx rapid-fire anti-aircraft gun and two helicopters.