Veterans come to Miramar National Cemetery to pay tribute to their fellow servicemen and families. Photo by Chris Stone

Miramar National Cemetery is hosting an open house Saturday for veterans, families and the public in partnership with the Veterans Health Administration and the Veterans Benefits Administration.

VA staff and volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide information and answer questions regarding VA benefits for veterans and their family members.

Visitors can also take a riding tour of the cemetery at 5795 Nobel Drive. The event is free. No registration is required.

The VA Mobile Vet Center will be on-site to provide counseling services and general VA benefit information. For more information about the VA Mobile Vet Center Program, see www.vetcemeter.va.gov.

There will be representatives from Rep. Scott Peters’ office; Kimberly Mitchell, VSO Liaison for the Secretary of Veterans Affairs; VHA, VBA, Miramar Cemetery Support Foundation; Vet Center; NCA National Scheduling Center; VA Legacy Program; and San Diego Honor Flight.

Dedicated in January 2010, Miramar National Cemetery — 15 miles north of downtown San Diego at the northwest corner of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar — includes both gravesite and columbarium facilities, providing a full range of burial alternatives to the 235,000 veterans in San Diego County.