Rear Adm. Kurt J. Rothenhaus. Photo credit: Navy.mil

A rear admiral assigned to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego will move on to become chief of naval research, defense officials have announced.

Rear Adm. Kurt J. Rothenhaus will be assigned to Arlington, Va. for his new post.

Rothenhaus currently serves as program executive officer, Command, Control, Computers, Communications and Intelligence, for the warfare systems command, known as NAVWAR.

The native of New York City received his commission in 1992 upon graduating from the University of South Carolina where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He also earned a Master of Science in Computer Science and a Ph.D. in Software Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.

His operational assignments include serving as the combat systems/C5I officer on the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and chief engineer on the USS O’Brien (DD 975). He completed an Individual Augmentee tour in Baghdad, Iraq.

His personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint and Navy and various unit and service awards.

Rothenhaus’ new assignment was among nine announced Friday by the Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the Navy, and the chief of naval operations.