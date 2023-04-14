Naval security personnel at the medical facility during the lockdown. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A reported sighting of a man possibly armed with a gun at Naval Medical Center San Diego Friday prompted a nearly two-hour lockdown and a multi-agency search that turned up no such threat.

The security scare at the Balboa Park hospital complex began about 10:30 a.m., authorities reported.

Authorities directed staffers and patients in parts of the facility to shelter in place while San Diego police and military officers searched the complex, Navy spokesman Brian O’Rourke said.

After finding no firearm threats at the medical center, police issued an all-clear shortly before 12:30 p.m., O’Rourke said. Normal hospital operations then resumed, he said.

Two people were detained for questioning in the case, but neither was armed when taken into custody, San Diego police Officer David O’Brien said.

Updated at 2 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023