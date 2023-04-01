Aircraft on display at the Flying Leathernecks museum in Miramar. Courtesy of the museum

The Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation is now accepting nominations for the Flying Leathernecks Marine Spouse Recognition Award.

The award honors the resiliency, strength and dedication of the spouses of active-duty Marines with a ceremony, $1,500 check and other gifts.

A nominee’s spouse must be an active-duty Marine who serves in a unit having a home base located in the Marine Corps Installations-West region.

Nominations are due by May 19; friends and family members can submit online nominations and get more information at: https://flyingleathernecks.org/marine-spouse/ or by calling the Foundation’s offices at 858-693-1723.

The Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation’s mission is to preserves the legacy of U.S. Marine Corps aviation, honor military service, and inspire an appreciation of America’s freedoms and values in all generations.

The Foundation has established a collaboration with the Character Education Resource Center at the University of San Diego to provide lessons in US history, leadership, character, patriotism and aviation science.