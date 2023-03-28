A cottage that is part of the residential program Wounded Warrior Homes operates for veterans. Photo via Wounded Warrior Homes Facebook

Wounded Warrior Homes has opened its first house for female veterans with traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress in North County, officials announced Tuesday.

The San Marcos-based nonprofit’s mission is to provide transitional housing, hands-on services and a defined path for post 9/11 veterans to transition to independent living.

“Women veterans have done so much to serve our country, we are eager to expand to serve them with transitional housing when they need support,” said Mia Roseberry, executive director of Wounded Warrior Homes. “This pilot program is a tremendous opportunity and we hope that with the support of the community, we will be able to fully open this home and welcome additional women to the program.”

One female veteran is already moved in and the charity is looking to house an additional two to three women veterans as soon as needed repairs are completed. The nonprofit is seeking the community’s help to fund fence repair, irrigation repair, landscaping and interior painting.

The nonprofit’s primary program provides affordable transitional housing as well as access to a wide variety of community-based programs such as recreation, job education, and placement, transportation, medical and dental services, veteran benefit specialists and financial counseling.

Wounded Warrior Homes’ veterans can stay up to two years in the home on an as-needed basis while they receive support such as counseling and rehabilitative services.

For opportunities to assist the nonprofit, go to www.woundedwarriorhomes.org.