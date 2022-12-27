Although the organization’s most recognizable effort has now passed, the work to recognize our nation’s veterans never ends. Mobile Education Exhibit will make several stops in California in 2023.

Wreaths Across America has wrapped up another successful wreath Across America Day on Dec. 17, by coordinating 596 truckloads of wreaths to all 50 states and beyond, delivering to 3,702 locations a total of 2.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths.

Although the organization’s most recognizable effort has now passed, the work to recognize our nation’s veterans never ends. The WAA said that its Mobile Education Exhibit will make several stops in California over the next three months to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who have served and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Karen Worcester, executive director. “The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed. Through our partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the exhibit also serves as an official ‘Welcome Home’ location for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.”

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing together the local community, veterans, active-duty military, and their families through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes and serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

The stops will take place at:

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Mon., Jan. 16, 2023 – The Cahuilla Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolutionary announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at Palm Springs Air Museum 745 N. Gene Autry Trail from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

POWAY, CA – Tues., Jan. 17, 2023 – The Rincon del Diablo Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at 14038 Midland from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SAN DIEGO, CA – Wed., Jan. 18, 2023 – The American Heritage Girls Troop CA1603 announces a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at Canyon Ridge Baptist Church, 6866 Linda Vista Road from noon – 6 p.m.

When the MEE pulls into the area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers.

You can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15 at www.wreathacrossamerica.org.

Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest on Saturday, December 16, 2023, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

