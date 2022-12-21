Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III. Official Navy photo

The commanding officer of Navy SEAL Team 1 was found dead in his San Diego County home earlier this week, The Navy Times reported.

The report cited Naval Special Warfare Command officials as saying that foul play is not suspected to have played a role in the death of Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III on Monday.

The officials said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances

“Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all,” said Capt. David Abernathy, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, which manages all San Diego-based SEAL teams.

Ramirez’ awards and decorations over nearly 27 years of service include five Bronze Star Medals, including two denoting valor and acts of heroism.

He is the second SEAL team commander to die in the past year. Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, commander of SEAL Team 8, died on Dec. 4, 2021, after falling during a helicopter rope training event in Virginia.