Denny’s Grand Slam . Courtesy of the restaurant group

Feeling hungry? This November, Denny’s will give back to our nation’s heroes with the continuation of a long-standing tradition: free Grand Slams for all military personnel on Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, Denny’s is proud to once again honor those who served their country by offering a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel to thank America’s veterans for their endless service and dedication.

The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon* with a valid military ID or DD 214.

“At Denny’s, we’re thankful each and every day for the courageous military personnel who have sacrificed so much for this country,” said Denny’s President John Dillon. “We’re honored to continue shining a light on the veteran community and providing heroes with great food to thank them for protecting the nation we call home.”

Denny’s signature breakfast entrée – the Grand Slam – is one of the brand’s most popular offerings and includes two delicious and fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs cooked any way.

For more information about Denny’s or to find a participating location near you, please visit www.dennys.com.

*Denny’s Veterans Day offer is valid for dine-in only and will not be available for online ordering through Denny’s on Demand. Some locations may open after 5 a.m.; check your local restaurant for its hours of operation.