Former Padre Randy Jones laughs during an interview with Trevor Hoffman (left) and Mark Loretta at FanFest in April. All three will take part in the alumni game. Photo by Chris Stone

The Padres Alumni softball game is set to return, as the Friars join Naval Special Warfare personnel for a noon game on June 30 on the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado.

Alums include Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman, Andy Ashby, Mark Loretta, Carlos Hernandez and more. New this year, the alumni and sailors won’t face off at Turner Field on the base, but instead will be mixed among the two competing teams.

Rules for the six-inning game include the use of a designated hitter, a pitch ceiling of 10 feet and a five-run maximum per inning. Padre greats Randy Jones and Garry Templeton will act as honorary managers of the two competing teams.

Naval Special Warfare participants will consist of Navy SEALs, Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen and combat support personnel.

Padres public address announcer Alex Miniak also will provide live play-by-play commentary. Service members on base, along with their families, will be treated to food provided by Hodad’s, kids activities, ticket giveaways, live entertainment and a meet and greet with Padres alums.

The event, though, is closed to the public – only base personnel and their families may attend.

The softball game, the seventh such Padres alumni game, returns after a brief hiatus during the pandemic years of 2020-21.

Previous events have taken place at Naval Base San Diego (2017, 2019), MCRD San Diego (2017), MCAS Miramar (2018) and Naval Air Station North Island (2018).