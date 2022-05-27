Photo credit: azhumane.org

The San Diego Humane Society is hosting an adoption event during part of Memorial Day weekend to thank the Armed Forces for their service.

Thanks to the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation, adoption fees will be waived Saturday and Sunday for all pets and livestock sought by active-duty military, veterans, reserve members and their families.

“Living in a military town like San Diego, this is a special adoption event for us, as we get to thank our dedicated service members by waiving adoption fees for them,” Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers said.

She added that the shelter has more than 400 animals, including five pigs, that need homes.

The Humane Society offers an adoption guarantee, training advice, pet supplies and educational information to support pet families for the lifespan of the animal. The agency also has a behavior helpline to speak for expert advice about behavior or training concerns.

Walk-in adoptions are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Humane Society campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. The organization is closed on Memorial Day.