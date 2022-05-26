Rear Adm. Brad Rosen. Navy photo

Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and Harvard University, assumed command of Navy Region Southwest this week.

He succeeds Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett in the role informally known as “Navy Mayor” of San Diego. The change of command ceremony took place on Monday at Naval Base Coronado.

Navy Region Southwest covers six states with 10 installations and more than 76,000 active duty personnel.

Rosen reports to San Diego from Washington, where he served as chief of staff for the Navy Installations Command. This is his first assignment in the San Diego area.

A native of New Jersey, Rosen is a 1995 graduate of the Naval Academy and received a masters degree in public administration in 2005 from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

A flight officer by training, Rosen has served aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy, commanded a P-3C anti-submarine squadron and was commander of Naval Station Norfolk.

Barnett moves to command of both Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific.

