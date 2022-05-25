On May 26 Feeding San Diego will host a no-cost food distribution for military families ahead of Memorial Day from 3 to 4 p.m.

Families from North Terrace, Stuart Mesa, and Santa Margarita Elementary Schools are invited to a food distribution along with members of the military community at North Terrace Elementary on Camp Pendleton, 940 Capistrano Drive, Oceanside. This address does not require base access.

Families can either drive through or walk up to receive fresh produce, dry goods, and a frozen meat protein.

“Feeding San Diego’s Feeding Heroes initiative is year-round, but near a federal holiday like Memorial Day when we grieve alongside military families who have lost someone, we especially like to ensure that our military community has what they need,” said Bob Kamensky, chief Strategy officer at Feeding San Diego.

“North Terrace Elementary is a school pantry partner of ours, meaning that at least 50% of students meet the criteria for free or reduced-price meals. We’ve worked with them to invite additional military families this week who could use nutritious food amidst record-high gas prices and soaring inflation.”