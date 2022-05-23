The future USS August in the drydock at the shipyard in Alabama. Courtesy Austal USA

The 17th littoral combat ship bound for San Diego was successfully launched Monday at the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile, AL.

The future USS Augusta was moved out of the shipyard’s floating dry dock and secured pier side for machinery commissioning and system activation in preparation for sea trials later this year.

“Austal USA’s team of talented shipbuilders are excited to have another LCS in the water and are looking forward to delivering her to the Navy so she can join her sister ships in the Pacific Fleet,” said Dave Growden, vice president of new construction.

Two more of the futuristic, trimaran-hull warships are under construction. They are 418 feet in length, armed with guns, missiles and helicopters, and can reach speeds of over 50 mph.

All of the ships in the Independence variant of the class are stationed at Naval Base San Diego. Ships of the second, monohull variant are based in Florida.

Austal is also constructing expeditionary fast transport ships for the Navy and will begin construction of Navajo-class towing, salvage, and rescue ships this summer.