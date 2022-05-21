Food for pets the Marines helped to unload at the RCHS. Photoc courtesy RCHS

Oorah! The Marines were out and about early Saturday, May 21 to help some critters in need.

Twenty-nine pallets of pet food that arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas early Wednesday were distributed to nonprofit pet rescues starting at 9 a.m.

Camp Pendleton-based United States Marines helped load the cat and dog food. The donation Chewy is donated through Rescue Bank operated by Greater Good Charities, a non-profit organization that supports animal rescue and rehabilitation groups by providing services and supplies.

RCHS President Judi Sanzo said before the event, “This donation includes mostly dry dog food with some cat food and cat litter. It will be distributed at no cost to 501 (c) (3) non-profit pet rescue groups. With the help of these Marines, it will all be gone in an hour.”

“When this donation arrived, our staff and volunteers separated and organized the supplies,” added RCHS spokesman John Van Zante before the event, “The Marines will add their training and muscle. It’s amazing how they work together and how fast they can load the vehicles. It will all be on the way to help rescue pets in less than an hour.”

Sanzo said that Greater Good Charities and Rescue Bank rely on Rancho Coastal Humane Society to distribute the food for pets waiting to be adopted. “The rescues use the money they save with the free food to pay for medical care and take in more pets. Each giveaway saves lives.”

For more information, rescues should call 760-753-6413 or contact info@sdpets.org .

Rescue representatives must remain in their vehicles.

Rescues are reminded to stay to the right side of the driveway so they do not block the entrance to RCHS, the Community Pet Food Bank, and Kamp Kanine Day Care for Dogs. They must provide their 501 (c) (3) nonprofit identification numbers.

The food will be loaded into their vehicles by RCHS staff and volunteers.

FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO NEED PET SUPPLIES … the Community Pet Food Bank at your Rancho Coastal Humane Society is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas .