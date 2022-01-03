Sailors man the rails as the USS Abraham Lincoln passes North Island. Navy photo

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group departed San Diego Monday morning on a regularly scheduled deployment in support of global maritime security operations.

Carrier Strike Group 3 includes the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, Carrier Air Wing 9, the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay, and the guided-missile destroyers USS Fitzgerald, USS Gridley, USS Sampson and USS Spruance.

“The entire CSG 3 team is trained and ready to deter and, if necessary, win conflicts as called upon by our nation’s leaders,” said Rear Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander of the group.

“As we leave today on this routine, scheduled deployment, I know the sailors and Marines of this team will continue to serve this great nation and its people. It is our honor to do so,” he said.

The units of the strike group began their pre-deployment training cycle in April and recently completed a month-long integrated exercise during which the group was certified for deployment.

“These sailors are incredible professionals who have trained exceptionally hard to ensure they are ready for any operational obligations required of us on deployment,” said Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the Abraham Lincoln’s commanding officer.

“They are absolutely prepared for today’s deployment, and I have no doubt they will represent our nation proudly as we defend our national interests,” she said.

The Abraham Lincoln is deploying with new F-35C stealth fighters, which the Navy said makes the air wing “more lethal and survivable in today’s contested battle space.”