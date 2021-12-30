The littoral combat ship USS Montgomery at Changi Naval Base, Singapore. Photo credit: U.S. Navy

The Navy relieved the commanding officer and executive officer of the San Diego-based USS Montgomery of command Thursday, according to a statement.

Cmdr. Richard J. Zamberlan and Cmdr. Phillip Lunderberg were relieved “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command,” a Navy statement read.

No other details were provided for the Navy’s reasons, though the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that “the loss of confidence is connected to a mishandled sexual harassment complaint on the ship.” The paper cited a source familiar with the vessel.

Cmdr. Dustin Lonero of the USS Coronado has been assigned as the Montgomery’s new commanding officer until a permanent replacement is found.

Zamberlan and Lundberg will be reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, according to the Navy.

– City News Service