The San Diego Housing Commission was awarded 50 additional Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help pay rent for veterans experiencing homelessness in the city, it was announced Thursday.

Those veterans will also receive supportive services from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“More VASH vouchers mean more opportunities to help veterans move from the streets or shelters into permanent rental homes of their own with the supportive services they need,” said SDHC President and CEO Richard C. Gentry. “The San Diego Housing Commission looks forward to continuing to collaborate with the VA San Diego Healthcare System to have a positive impact on the lives of those who served our country but are struggling to get by today.”

HUD awarded the vouchers with an estimated annual value of $623,982. Including the new vouchers, HUD has awarded 1,285 VASH vouchers to SDHC since 2008, a housing commission statement said.

–City News Service