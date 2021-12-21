An electron microscope image of the new strain of coronavirus. Courtesy of NIAID-RML

Navy officials Tuesday released the name of a San Diego-based sailor who died of COVID-related complications over the weekend.

Lt. Ivey Quintana-Martinez, of Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to the Navy. He was 35.

Quintana-Martinez, who was assigned to Navy Reserve Center San Diego , was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 10, according to a Navy statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, shipmates and friends of Lt. Quintana-Martinez during this extremely difficult time,” the Navy’s statement read.

–City News Service