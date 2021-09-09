Jeffrey A. Klein. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joanna Rippee.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday appointed Jeffrey A. Klein, 62, of San Diego, to the Governor’s Military Council.

Klein served as executive director at the Department of the Navy, Commander Naval Surface Forces from 2008 to 2020.

He held posts as director of C4ISR Installations and Logistics at the Department of Navy, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command from 2000 to 2008 and as director of Specialty Engineering for the Naval Sea Systems Command from 1999 to 2000.

He earned a master of science degree in engineering from the Catholic University of America.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Klein is registered as a Democrat.