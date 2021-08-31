A Navy MH-60S Seahawk similar to the aircraft that crashed. Navy photo

An MH-60S helicopter from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln crashed into the Pacific Ocean Tuesday approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego.

The Navy said one crew member has been rescued and Coast Guard and Navy aircraft and ships are searching for other crew.

The crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. while the helicopter was conducting routine flight operations, according to the Navy

The Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk is used for missions such as vertical replenishment, combat search and rescue, special warfare support and airborne mine countermeasures.

The helicopters typically carry a crew of three or four, but there was no immediate word from the Navy about how many sailors were on this aircraft.