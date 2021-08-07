Carlos Del Toro. File photo

The Senate on Saturday confirmed Carlos Del Toro, a Naval Academy graduate and destroyer captain, as Secretary of the Navy.

Del Toro, who was born in Cuba and raised in New York City, is the second Hispanic secretary in the Navy’s history.

He was confirmed by voice vote, shortly before senators wrapped up their work for the day.

Del Toro served in the Navy for 22 years, and commanded the guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm.

He is president and CEO of SBG Technology Solutions, a Virginia-based government contractor that he founded.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin congratulated Del Toro, saying the new secretary “understands firsthand the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing our Navy.”

“As an immigrant who has dedicated his life to public service, Carlos exemplifies the core values of honor, courage, and commitment in defense of our country,” Austin said.