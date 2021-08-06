USS Jackson underway in the Pacific in June. Navy photo

The San Diego-based USS Jackson is underway in the Pacific Ocean with an embarked Coast Guard team to conduct a maritime law enforcement mission.

The mission in the western Pacific under the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative is intended to combat illegal fishing and transnational crimes while enhancing regional security.

“USS Jackson, along with HSC-23 Detachment 4, is motivated and ready,” said Cmdr. Stacy Wuthier, the littoral combat ship’s commanding officer.

“We are dedicated to maintaining regional security by supporting our U.S. Coast Guard partners while they enforce fishery laws, and suppressing illicit activities in the western Pacific,” she said.

Under the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative, Coast Guard personnel conduct maritime law enforcement operations from U.S. Navy vessels in coordination with the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission.