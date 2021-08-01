The USS Carl Vinson underway in the Pacific Ocean on June 13. Navy photo

The Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, including the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), leaves San Diego Monday, as 7,000 sailors deploy on a milestone voyage.

It will be the first time that a carrier strike group deploys with the advanced capabilities of the F-35C Lightning II and Navy CMV-22B Osprey.

The Vinson trained off the Hawaiian Islands in June, along with Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard units.

One year ago, the Vinson completed a 17-month maintenance period in the Puget Sound during for upgrades to support the new F-35C Lightning II stealth fighter.

The nuclear-powered vessel also carries the F/A-18 Super Hornet strike jet, EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jet, E-2D Hawkeye command-and-control planes and various helicopters.

Rear Admiral Daniel P. Martin leads the strike group, while Capt. P. Scott Miller has command of the Vinson. Both took over the commands recently, Martin in May, and Miller in January.

The ship, long based out of North Island Naval Air Station in Coronado, is best known for carrying the remains of terrorist Osama Bin Laden to sea in 2011.