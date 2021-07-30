A Standard Missile 2 launches from the USS Spruance. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sky Avants.

The Navy released a dramatic photo this week of a San Diego-based destroyer launching a Standard Missle 2 during a life-fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean.

The photo by Lt. j.g. Sky Avants shows shows the solid-fuel missile just moments into flight after launching from one of the aft vertical launch tubes on the USS Spruance.

The 15-foot-long missile has a range of 90 miles and can be used against enemy aircraft, cruise missiles and ships.

The Navy said the Spruance is currently underway conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific Ocean.